Stevie Nicks postpones Glasgow gig hours before show time following leg injury

By Press Association
Stevie Nicks has called off a concert in Glasgow after requiring surgery on a leg injury (Greg Allen/PA)
Stevie Nicks has cancelled a show in Glasgow just hours before she was due to take the stage following a leg injury.

The Fleetwood Mac star, 76, required surgery and will need time to recover, according to a statement from the OVO Hydro.

She was due to perform at the venue on Saturday night but the gig was called off five hours before show time and will be rescheduled.

A show in Manchester on Tuesday July 9 has also been postponed.

A post from the venue on X said: “Due to a recent leg injury requiring a minor surgical procedure that will need a few days of recovery time, Stevie Nicks’ scheduled performances in Glasgow Saturday July 6 and Manchester Tuesday July 9 have been postponed.

“More information will be available at point of purchase, ticketholders are advised to hold on to their tickets as rescheduled dates will be announced soon.

“Stevie looks forward to seeing everyone at Hyde Park in London.”

Nicks is due to perform at BST Hyde Park festival on July 12, where she will be supported by Brandi Carlile, Anna Calvi and Paris Paloma.

Nicks, best known for her ethereal singing voice, joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975.

The band’s biggest record, Rumours, featuring hits Dreams, Go Your Own Way and The Chain, sold more than 40 million copies worldwide, making it the fifth best-selling album of the 1970s.

She also had solo hits with songs such as Edge Of Seventeen and Stand Back.

Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and as a solo artist in 2019.