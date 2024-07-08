Mel B ‘proud’ to be awarded honorary doctorate in recognition of her campaigning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mel B ‘proud’ to be awarded honorary doctorate in recognition of her campaigning

By Press Association
Former Spice Girl and patron of Women’s Aid, Melanie Brown will receive an honorary doctorate (Lucy North/PA)
Spice Girl Melanie Brown is to receive an honorary doctorate for her campaigning efforts and said she feels “so so proud”.

The singer, also known as Mel B and Scary Spice, will be given the award from Leeds Beckett University in recognition of her work advocating for domestic abuse victims.

The 49-year-old spoke about the achievement in an Instagram post on Monday and revealed she had also completed a trauma care course which she described as “intense” and “really tough” as it involved her reliving some of her own past traumas.

Brown has been an advocate for domestic abuse victims since she made claims in her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest that she had suffered abuse from her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

In a statement, Brown said: “I didn’t just want to accept an award.

“I wanted to be accepted as a student at Leeds Beckett.

“Not only have I been awarded this degree, but I was also accepted as a student on the Trauma Informed Care course which has been a huge step for me in so many ways.

“I am proud to feel part of this university in my hometown, proud to have come here as Melanie Brown, proud to have worked alongside other students and received excellent guidance from the teaching staff.”

Professor Peter Slee, Leeds Beckett University vice chancellor, said: “On behalf of all our students, colleagues and governors here at Leeds Beckett University, I would like to congratulate Melanie Brown MBE on this Honorary Degree.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Melanie Brown is made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) (Yui Mok/PA)

“As a child of this city who reached the top of her industry and then used her platform to advocate for those who shared her hardships, Melanie is exactly the type of citizen we are here to champion.

“This year, she joins over 2,300 graduates from the School of Health, equipping a generation of professionals to meet the healthcare challenges of the nation both now and into the future.”

Brown accepted an MBE in 2022 for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women and became a patron of Women’s Aid, the national charity fighting to end domestic abuse against women and children, in 2018.

She will receive her honorary doctorate during Leeds Beckett’s graduation week this month.