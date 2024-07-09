Queens Of The Stone Age cancel shows as Josh Homme has emergency surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queens Of The Stone Age cancel shows as Josh Homme has emergency surgery

By Press Association
Josh Homme of Queens Of The Stone Age is returning to the US for surgery (Yui Mok/PA)
Rockers Queens Of The Stone Age have cancelled a string of shows while frontman Josh Homme has emergency surgery.

The band said they “share in your frustration and disappointment” as they announced they will not be able to play eight European shows while Homme returns to the US.

The band were due to take to the stage at the Festival Jardin Sonore in Vitrolles, France, on Wednesday, ahead of gigs in Slovakia, Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Romania, Croatia and Greece.

A statement said: “QOTSA regret to announce that Josh Homme must return to the United States immediately for emergency surgery.

“Every effort was made to push through and play for you, but it is no longer an option to continue.”

It added: “Ticket holders for festivals, please visit the specific festival website for updated information.

“Ticket holders for headline shows will be contacted directly from the point of purchase with further information.”

A post on X, formerly Twitter, said: “Queens are gutted we aren’t able to play for you.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and share in your frustration and disappointment.”

Queens Of The Stone Age formed in Seattle in 1996 and Homme, 51, has been the only constant member throughout multiple line-up changes.

Since 2013, the line-up has consisted of Homme alongside Troy Van Leeuwen, Michael Shuman, Dean Fertita and Jon Theodore.

Mark Lanegan, who was a band member for more than 10 years, died in 2022 at the age of 57.

The band have been touring in support of their latest album In Times New Roman.

They are currently scheduled to appear at Way Out West in Sweden on August 8, as well as Oya Festival in Norway and Syd For Solen in Denmark ahead of further festival sets in Europe later in the summer.