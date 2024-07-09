Wretch 32 and Mahalia among artists to perform at Stephen Lawrence Day event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Wretch 32 and Mahalia among artists to perform at Stephen Lawrence Day event

By Press Association
Wretch 32 will perform at a Stephen Lawrence Day event (Ian West/PA)
Wretch 32 will perform at a Stephen Lawrence Day event (Ian West/PA)

Rapper Wretch 32 and R&B singer Mahalia are among the artists who will perform at a Stephen Lawrence Day event to celebrate his “life and legacy”.

More Life Pass The Mic will also see D Double E, Ghetts, The Kanneh-Masons, and Nao, perform on September 13, the date which would have marked Lawrence’s 50th birthday.

Lawrence was murdered in a racist attack in April 1993, at just 18 years old, while waiting for a bus in Well Hall Road, Eltham.

Mahalia in a black dress
Mahalia will perform at a Stephen Lawrence Day event (Ian West/PA)

Baroness Lawrence, Stephen Lawrence’s mother and founder of Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation (SLDF), said: “Music has the power to touch people’s hearts and inspire shifts in how they view themselves and the world around them, much like Stephen did for those who knew and loved him, and the many who only know his story.

“September 13 will be a time for reflection and celebration and a moment to uplift the beauty and brilliance of our community.

“Together, we can make a collective commitment to building a kinder, more equitable society in Stephen’s name.”

Stephen Lawrence (Family handout/PA)
Stephen Lawrence (Family handout/PA)

The foundation aims to honour Lawrence, as well as stand up against racial discrimination through “reflection, learning, and action”.

The event will be held at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, in Lawrence’s former south-east London home, with tickets due to go on sale at 10am on July 12.

SLDF chief executive Jessica Neil said: “Harnessing the transformative power of music, we are inviting the next generation to reclaim Stephen’s legacy as their own.

“Stephen was an ordinary young man whose life and death have created extraordinary impact.

“This event is about demonstrating the power of ordinary people to drive extraordinary change when their talents and aspirations are nurtured.

“More Life Pass The Mic, is a celebration of culture and community, and a once-in-a-lifetime musical moment that we hope will spark a generation-defining movement for change.”

Tottenham-born rapper, Wretch 32, began his career in 2006, and has gone on to have five UK top 10 singles, including a number one with Don’t Go. He has also scored two UK top 10 albums.

Soul singer Mahalia has featured on songs by Rudimental, Raye and Ty Dolla Sign, and has been nominated for a Brit Award on three occasions. She has also released two UK top 40 albums.

Further artists are to be announced when tickets go on sale.