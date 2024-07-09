Wretch 32 and Mahalia among artists to perform at Stephen Lawrence Day event

Rapper Wretch 32 and R&B singer Mahalia are among the artists who will perform at a Stephen Lawrence Day event to celebrate his “life and legacy”.

More Life Pass The Mic will also see D Double E, Ghetts, The Kanneh-Masons, and Nao, perform on September 13, the date which would have marked Lawrence’s 50th birthday.

Lawrence was murdered in a racist attack in April 1993, at just 18 years old, while waiting for a bus in Well Hall Road, Eltham.

Mahalia will perform at a Stephen Lawrence Day event (Ian West/PA)

Baroness Lawrence, Stephen Lawrence’s mother and founder of Stephen Lawrence Day Foundation (SLDF), said: “Music has the power to touch people’s hearts and inspire shifts in how they view themselves and the world around them, much like Stephen did for those who knew and loved him, and the many who only know his story.

“September 13 will be a time for reflection and celebration and a moment to uplift the beauty and brilliance of our community.

“Together, we can make a collective commitment to building a kinder, more equitable society in Stephen’s name.”

Stephen Lawrence (Family handout/PA)

The foundation aims to honour Lawrence, as well as stand up against racial discrimination through “reflection, learning, and action”.

The event will be held at the O2 Arena in Greenwich, in Lawrence’s former south-east London home, with tickets due to go on sale at 10am on July 12.

SLDF chief executive Jessica Neil said: “Harnessing the transformative power of music, we are inviting the next generation to reclaim Stephen’s legacy as their own.

“Stephen was an ordinary young man whose life and death have created extraordinary impact.

“This event is about demonstrating the power of ordinary people to drive extraordinary change when their talents and aspirations are nurtured.

“More Life Pass The Mic, is a celebration of culture and community, and a once-in-a-lifetime musical moment that we hope will spark a generation-defining movement for change.”

Tottenham-born rapper, Wretch 32, began his career in 2006, and has gone on to have five UK top 10 singles, including a number one with Don’t Go. He has also scored two UK top 10 albums.

Soul singer Mahalia has featured on songs by Rudimental, Raye and Ty Dolla Sign, and has been nominated for a Brit Award on three occasions. She has also released two UK top 40 albums.

Further artists are to be announced when tickets go on sale.