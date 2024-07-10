Jon Bon Jovi remembers mother as ‘force to be reckoned with’ after death at 83

Jon Bon Jovi has remembered his mother as “a force to be reckoned with” after her death at the age of 83.

The rocker, 62, hailed his mother Carol Bongiovi’s “spirit and can-do attitude”.

The former Playboy bunny and US Marine died three days short of her 84th birthday at Monmouth Medical Centre in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Bongiovi, who was an entrepreneur, founded her son’s band’s fan club and operated a number of businesses.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Bon Jovi said in a statement: “Our mother was a force to be reckoned with, her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family. She will be greatly missed.”

The rocker hailed Carol Bongiovi’s ‘spirit and can-do attitude’ (The Bongiovi Family/PA)

Bongiovi enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1959, where she met her future husband, John Bongiovi, Sr, to whom she was married for 63 years.

She is survived by her husband and their three sons and daughters-in-law – the Bon Jovi star and his wife Dorothea, their son Anthony and his wife Nina Yang Bongiovi, and their son Matthew and his wife Desiree Bongiovi, as well as her eight grandchildren.

Among her grandchildren is the actor and model Jake Bongiovi, who is married to Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.