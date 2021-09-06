Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Sitcom star Tony Selby dies aged 83

By Press Association
September 6, 2021, 3:48 pm
Tony Selby (LCM Limited/PA )
Tony Selby (LCM Limited/PA )

Actor Tony Selby, best known for his appearance in British sitcoms such as Get Some In! and My Family, as well as Doctor Who, has died at the age of 83, his management has said.

The TV star was best known for playing Corporal Percy Marsh in the RAF comedy Get Some In!, which ran from 1975 to 1978.

A statement from Lizanne Crowther Management said: “It is with great sadness we announce that the actor Tony Selby passed away peacefully in London yesterday.

“In a career spanning 70 years in theatre, film and TV, Tony was highly respected and loved by family, friends and colleagues.

“His renowned sense of humour will be missed by us all.”

He played Glitz in Doctor Who from 1986 to 1987 and appeared as Susan Harper’s long-lost father Arthur in the BBC comedy My Family.

He also starred in three episodes of the drama series Minder, as well as episodes of Love Hurts and EastEnders, in which he played Clive Mitchell, the uncle of Phil, Grant and Sam Mitchell.

Selby also appeared on the big screen in films such as 1965’s The Early Bird and Alfie, starring Michael Caine, as well as Press For Time, Poor Cow, Witchfinder General, Before Winter Comes, In Search Of Gregory, Villain and Nobody Ordered Love.

