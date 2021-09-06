Romesh Ranganathan leads tributes after death of comedian Phil Jerrod

Romesh Ranganathan and Nish Kumar have led tributes following the death of fellow comedian Phil Jerrod at age 42.

Jerrod’s agency Off The Kerb confirmed in a statement posted to Twitter that he died peacefully at home with his wife Beck by his side after a cancer diagnosis.

Bafta-winning comedian Ranganathan, who was supported by Jerrod on his UK tour in 2016, described him as a “brilliant comic” and “one of the kindest and loveliest men you could ever meet”.

Ranganathan wrote on Instagram: “Phil Jerrod was one of my very best friends and I loved him dearly.

“He was a brilliant comic, but more importantly one of the kindest and loveliest men you could ever meet.

“You would always feel better for having spent time with him.

“I will miss him so much.”

Kumar, best known for comedy news show The Mash Report, reposted Off The Kerb’s statement on Twitter and added: “This is awful news. A great comic and a lovely man.”

Brighton-based Jerrod performed three critically acclaimed solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 2015 to 2017.

He also wrote for radio and TV shows, including The Now Show, The News Quiz and Mock The Week, and hosted popular podcast Crash Bang Wallop with Phil Lucas, where they discussed the most famous disasters of all time.

Rhys James, who appeared on comedy panel shows including Mock the Week said: “Such a kind soul and funny comedian. Very sad.”

Angela Barnes, who previously toured alongside Jerrod, also described him as “one of the most loving, funniest and most creative people I’ve known” and that “life won’t be the same again”.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Off The Kerb wrote: “It is with deep sadness we have to announce the death of Phil Jerrod.

“Phil peacefully passed away at home after a battle with cancer, with his devoted wife Beck by his side.

“Phil’s critically acclaimed stand-up and comedy writing meant he was incredibly respected by his peers, supporting and writing with many of his comedy heroes.

“Phil was a dear friend to us, an incredibly kind and talented man, who was taken far too soon.

“He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.”