Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

John Whaite reveals who he would like to be paired with on Strictly Come Dancing

By Press Association
September 7, 2021, 5:08 pm
John Whaite (BBC)
John Whaite (BBC)

Great British Bake Off star John Whaite has speculated about who he could be partnered with on Strictly Come Dancing as part of the first all-male pairing – and said he hopes he gets to dance in heels.

The TV chef will make history in the show, after boxer Nicola Adams was paired with Katya Jones last year.

Discussing when he found out he was going to take part, he told Channel 4’s Steph’s Packed Lunch: “I got the call when I was in a supermarket on the frozen food aisle, I had to whisper to Paul (his partner) … ‘Oh my God’ … We got in the car and drove home in silence, we didn’t know how to process it.

“I feel sick, I’m sweating just thinking about it. Knowing my luck, I’ll fall down the stairs like Meryl Streep in Death Becomes Her, rip my knickers, let out a little trump, there’ll be sequins all over the place…”

He added he will find out who his partner is on Wednesday and must keep it a secret until the launch show airs on September 18.

He said: “There are four lads who I think are tall enough for me to dance with. There’s Graziano (Di Prima), Kai (Widdrington), Johannes (Radebe) and Aljaz (Skorjanec).

“They’re the four who I think are tall enough for me, but they might give me a shorter dancer and put him in heels. I’m really hoping I get to do a dance in heels.”

Asked what it means for him to be part of the first male couple in Strictly history, John said: “It’s a massive honour… If I’d seen two lads or lasses dancing together on Saturday night TV and nobody made a fuss about it, I don’t think I’d have grown up with quite so much shame for being gay.

“I just hope there are kids out there watching who don’t even question it, who watch it and think: ‘I am who I am and I’m comfortable with that, and I’m accepted and loved and can be loved for who I am.’ It’s a massive privilege.”

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4 and All 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal