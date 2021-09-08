Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021
Entertainment / TV & Film

Barrymore pool death: Stuart Lubbock’s father thanks witnesses in latest inquiry

By Press Association
September 8, 2021, 10:40 am Updated: September 8, 2021, 11:36 am
Stuart Lubbock was found dead at the home of entertainer Michael Barrymore in 2001 (Essex Police/PA)
The father of a man found dead in entertainer Michael Barrymore’s swimming pool 20 years ago has thanked witnesses who helped police in their latest investigation.

Terry Lubbock, whose 31-year-old son Stuart died during a party at Barrymore’s then home in Roydon, Essex, on March 31 2001, posted a thank you message on Twitter.

Essex Police arrested a man in March, on suspicion of the indecent assault and murder of Mr Lubbock, and released him without charge in August.

Terry Lubbock said in a tweet: “Thank you to all the new witnesses that have come forward they know who they are!

“I just want justice for Stuart nothing more.”

An Essex Police spokeswoman said in August that there was insufficient evidence for a “realistic chance of a successful prosecution”.

She said the arrested man, who was not named by police, had been released without further action.

A senior detective spoke of his regret.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings said it was a “huge personal disappointment” to all those involved in the case.

“We have explored all possible lines of inquiry and sometimes, regrettably, the evidence is not yet there to issue charges.

“At every stage it is the Lubbock family and our search for justice for them that dominates our thoughts and our actions. We have tried our best. We will continue to try our best.

“For the last 20 years, as we have continually stated, two things have remained consistent.

“One is the commitment of Essex Police to deliver justice for Stuart and his father Terry; the second is that we believe of those present on the night Stuart died, someone at the house was responsible and someone knows what happened.”

A post-mortem examination showed that Mr Lubbock had suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted.

Alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.

A coroner recorded an open verdict.

Stuart Lubbock death
Michael Barrymore sued Essex Police for wrongful arrest and lost earnings (Steve Parsons/PA)

No-one has ever been charged in relation to Mr Lubbock’s death.

His 76-year-old father, who has been campaigning for justice for two decades, revealed earlier this year that he has terminal cancer.

Harry Cichy, a friend who has supported him in the campaign, said he is now seriously ill.

Barrymore, now 69, was arrested in 2007 but never charged with any offence.

He subsequently sued Essex Police, claiming his wrongful arrest had cost him about £2.5 million in lost earnings, but Court of Appeal judges concluded he should receive nominal damages.

