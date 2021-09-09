Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ant and Dec respond to Piers Morgan on red carpet at NTAs

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 7:56 pm
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly attending the National Television Awards 2021 (Ian West/PA)
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have responded to Piers Morgan’s attempt to dethrone them at the National Television Awards, asking: “Piers who?”

The annual ceremony is taking place on Thursday night at London’s O2 Arena, with comedian Joel Dommett on hosting duties.

Geordie duo Ant and Dec have won best TV presenter for 19 years in a row but Morgan has set his sights on stopping them from making it 20.

National Television Awards
Piers Morgan (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Asked about the challenge on the red carpet, McPartlin told the PA news agency: “Piers who?”

Donnelly joked: “Was he the guy who used to be on telly?”

McPartlin then said: “Oh yeah him. I think I remember him.”

Morgan was nominated following a turbulent first half of 2021 which saw him depart Good Morning Britain over incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

He is also up against Bradley Walsh and This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond.

McPartlin admitted he was more “more nervous tonight than normal”.

“Because it would mean a lot – 20 out of 20 – it really would,” he added.

Donnelly said: “We know the run will come to an end at some point. We just hope it is not this evening. It would be nice to get to 20. But you never quite know. But let’s see. We have got everything crossed.”

