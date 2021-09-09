All the winners at the National Television Awards 2021

The National Television Awards have taken place at the O2 Arena in London.

The ceremony, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, featured performances by artists HRVY and JLS.

Here is the full list of the winners:

The This Morning team (Ian West/PA)

Bruce Forsyth entertainment award – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Returning drama – Line Of Duty

Challenge show – The Great British Bake Off

Serial drama performance – Mollie Gallagher in Coronation Street

David Tennant (Ian West/PA)

Comedy – After Life

New drama – It’s A Sin

Quiz game show – Beat The Chasers

Factual – Googlebox

Newcomer – Jude Riordan in Coronation Street

Authored documentary – Kate Garraway for Finding Derek

The cast and production team of It’s A Sin (Ian West/PA)

Special recognition – Line Of Duty

Daytime – This Morning

TV presenter – Ant and Dec

Drama performance – David Tennant in Des

Talent show – Strictly Come Dancing

Serial drama – Coronation Street