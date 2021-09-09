Entertainment / TV & Film All the winners at the National Television Awards 2021 By Press Association September 9, 2021, 11:23 pm National Television Awards 2021: A list of all the winners (Ian West/PA) The National Television Awards have taken place at the O2 Arena in London. The ceremony, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, featured performances by artists HRVY and JLS. Here is the full list of the winners: The This Morning team (Ian West/PA) Bruce Forsyth entertainment award – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! Returning drama – Line Of Duty Challenge show – The Great British Bake Off Serial drama performance – Mollie Gallagher in Coronation Street David Tennant (Ian West/PA) Comedy – After Life New drama – It’s A Sin Quiz game show – Beat The Chasers Factual – Googlebox Newcomer – Jude Riordan in Coronation Street Authored documentary – Kate Garraway for Finding Derek The cast and production team of It’s A Sin (Ian West/PA) Special recognition – Line Of Duty Daytime – This Morning TV presenter – Ant and Dec Drama performance – David Tennant in Des Talent show – Strictly Come Dancing Serial drama – Coronation Street Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal David Tennant’s ‘chillingly good’ portrayal of north-east serial killer Dennis Nilsen wins at National Television Awards Ant and Dec win best TV presenter at NTAs for 20th time Ant McPartlin thanks Wales as IAC scoops first award at NTAs In Pictures: Stars descend on the National Television Awards red carpet