Countryfile Rambles to return to raise money for Children In Need

The Countryfile Ramble special will return in 2021 to raise money for BBC Children In Need.

The event, which is now in its seventh consecutive year, will see Countryfile presenters lace up their walking boots and take on a ramble challenge in six different locations across the UK, joined by young people supported by BBC Children in Need funded projects.

Countryfile presenters Matt Baker, Ellie Harrison, Tom Heap, Margherita Taylor, Steve Brown and Charlotte Smith will be supporting children and young people aged between five and 18 on rambles in locations including Stonehaven, Scotland and Cwmcarn Forest, South Wales.

Ellie Harrison (BBC/PA)

Meanwhile John Craven will be supporting, championing his co-stars and catching up with members of the public via video-calls on their own organised rambles.

Smith, who is a new addition this year, will be joined by siblings Ailsa and Finn in Stonehaven, Scotland on her ramble.

Ailsa and Finn have both been supported by Archie Child Bereavement Services after the loss of their father Dave, who was diagnosed with cancer just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Smith said: “I’m so chuffed to be joining this year’s Countryfile Ramble.

Charlotte Smith (BBC/PA)

“It’s such a great way to raise money for BBC Children In Need and I’m looking forward to meeting some inspirational youngsters, I just hope they don’t leave me too far behind!”

Baker will be joined by cancer patient Alfie and his sister Elizabeth in Helvellyn, Lake District this year.

Alfie and his family have been supported by Hope House Hospice over the years after Alfie was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a type of cancer which resulted in having his leg amputated in 2018.

Brown will ramble in Mendip Hills, Bristol, joined by Violet, eight, who has already undergone two liver transplants and has been supported by a BBC Children In Need funded project at Transplant Sport.

Steve Brown (BBC/PA)

Taylor will be located in Holkham, Norfolk, joined by Chloe, who has been supported by The Wish Centre due to her on-going mental health challenges over the years.

Meanwhile, Heap will embark on a solo ramble in Cwmcarn Forest, South Wales, keeping in touch via video calls with Pippa, five, and her family, who are supported by BBC Children In Need funded project Newlife, who have provided specialist equipment to aid Pippa’s rare skin condition, Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Harrison will also be rambling in scenic Northern Ireland, in support of domestic abuse with further details to follow.

Over the course of six years, ramblers have raised more than £10.3 million for Children In Need.

Margherita Taylor (BBC/PA)

Simon Antrobus, chief executive of BBC Children in Need, said: “I’m delighted to see the return of the Countryfile Ramble for 2021.

“The Countryfile Rambles give us all an opportunity to hear inspiring stories directly from children and young people who have benefited from the public’s generous donations and fundraising efforts.

“Children In Need and Countryfile Ramble is all about kindness and togetherness and I hope that viewers will once again get involved by organising their own sponsored rambles as the money raised will go on to help children and young people right across the UK to thrive and be the best they can be.”

The presenter rambles will take place in October and The Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children In Need will air on BBC One on October 24.

The public are encouraged to get involved by taking part in their own sponsored rambles to help raise money.

Full details on how to get involved are available at

bbc.co.uk/countryfile

.