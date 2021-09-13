Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment / TV & Film

Jamie Oliver: Why I no longer tend to watch cookery shows

By Press Association
September 14, 2021, 12:04 am
Jamie Oliver (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Jamie Oliver (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Jamie Oliver has said he does not tend to watch cookery shows because they no longer take risks on “new talent”.

The TV chef and restaurateur said there are “extraordinary” chefs making video content but they mostly work on social media platforms such as YouTube.

Oliver, 46, became widely known in 1999 through his BBC show The Naked Chef and its accompanying cookbook but suggested the programme would not be commissioned today.

TV Awards Oliver
Jamie Oliver in 1999 (PA)

Asked if he watched cookery shows on TV, Oliver told Radio Times: “I tend not to. I don’t think cookery takes risks with new talent. The Naked Chef happened at a certain moment, and it had that great name, but if I tried to do it now I’m not sure I’d get the commission.

“There’s extraordinary talent out there, but they’re making their own content on YouTube.”

Oliver admitted he had experienced both “great successes” and “great fails” across his career.

He said: “2019 was the 20th anniversary of The Naked Chef, so I’m wondering what the next 20 years will look like. I’ve had some great successes, some great fails, and you learn. I’m a more measured Jamie now. I just want to do things that make me happy.”

He said this meant “going in a more controlled direction”.

He added: “I’ve had a lot of trial and error but you can’t stop trying. Fifteen (his not-for-profit restaurant) was trail-blazing. Everyone said ‘Don’t do it’, but it’s still the best thing I’ve ever done.”

The celebrity chef’s restaurant empire – which included Jamie’s Italian, Barbecoa and Fifteen – collapsed into administration in May 2019.

Oliver promised to open new restaurants including a new version of Fifteen, saying: “I’m watching for now but I’ll definitely get back in the game.

“We’ve got some exciting ideas for Fifteen to reimagine itself, and we still have restaurants abroad.”

Read the full interview in Radio Times, out now.

