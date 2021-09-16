Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment / TV & Film

British As Folk star Ivo Graham says travel show steered clear of Brexit talk

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 3:47 am
British As Folk star Ivo Graham said he steered clear of discussing Brexit on the road trip show in order to avoid accusations of lecturing people (The MS Society/PA)
British As Folk star Ivo Graham said he steered clear of discussing Brexit on the travel programme in order to avoid accusations of lecturing people.

The Dave series sees Graham and fellow comedians Fern Brady and Darren Harriott driving around the country exploring modern British life.

The first episode aired this week and featured the trio travelling to Leicester.

Graham, 31, revealed one subject that was rarely discussed was the UK’s departure from Europe, which he said often earns “metropolitan London comics” a cold response from audiences.

Such discussions can lead to audiences having “that feeling of being lectured to”, Graham told the PA news agency.

He said: “Whereas I think we were all very conscious in every aspect tonally of being polite, enthusiastic outsiders, so we weren’t going to tell anyone anything or say, ‘these are our preconceptions about Hull’, to avoid any kind of condescension.”

Graham added: “Actually the first episode, which is the Leicester episode, really focuses on the multiculturalism of Leicester, and how much of a source of pride that is for people. So we got that side of the coin as well.”

Harriott, 33, said filming the show could be exhausting.

“There wasn’t much time for anything else, really,” he said. “Once we started filming, that was it, we were just there all day filming. We met a lot of different people. It was really fun though.

“We did like two episodes sometimes together so we’d just travel straight to a different place and then we’d start filming usually the next day.”

British As Folk airs Mondays at 10pm on Dave.

