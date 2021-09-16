Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Susanna Reid praises former co-star Piers Morgan following presenting win

By Press Association
September 16, 2021, 9:08 am
Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid (Ian West/PA)
Susanna Reid has said “no-one has held politicians to account in a more rigorous way” than Piers Morgan as she congratulated her former co-star on winning a presenting prize.

The ousted TV star defeated his former Good Morning Britain co-host to be named news presenter of the year at the Tric awards.

The annual event, hosted by the Television and Radio Industries Club, also saw Morgan face down competition from the BBC’s Huw Edwards.

Morgan was nominated following a turbulent first half of 2021, which saw him depart the ITV morning programme over incendiary comments about the Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan and Reid reunited at the ceremony, posing for photos together on the red carpet.

Speaking on the programme on Thursday morning, Reid said: “Congratulations Piers Morgan for best news presenter and there was an absolutely lovely moment yesterday where he said it was team work that made the dream work and invited me up on stage but it’s down to you.

“No-one has held politicians to account in a more rigorous way than you did, Piers, during the pandemic, and congratulations, it’s very well deserved.”

Morgan re-posted the video clip on Twitter and wrote: “Thanks ex-wifey!”

His remarks about Meghan sparked more than 50,000 complaints, the most in watchdog Ofcom’s history, but the programme was cleared earlier this month.

Good Morning Britain won the multi-channel news prize at the awards ceremony, beating BBC Breakfast and Sky News.

Royal drama The Crown was named best drama while Bridgerton was named best new drama.

