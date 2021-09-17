Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment / TV & Film

Sara Pascoe to replace Joe Lycett as new Sewing Bee host

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 10:34 am
Sara Pascoe will be joining Sewing Bee as new host (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sara Pascoe will replace Joe Lycett as the new host of the Great British Sewing Bee, it has been announced.

The comedian will join judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant for the next instalment of the BBC series.

Lycett has hosted the show since 2019, replacing Claudia Winkleman when the show returned after a three-year hiatus.

The competition sees 12 of Britain’s best amateur sewers take on various creative challenges.

Each episode has a different overall theme, and involves three tasks: the pattern challenge, a transformation challenge – where the contestants are given second-hand garments and must up-cycle them into a brand new outfit – and a final sewing challenge, which tests the contestants’ ability to create a made-to-measure outfit for a real-life model.

Lycett wrote on Twitter: “A bit of news: I loved my journey on @sewingbee but I’ve decided it is time for me to go.

“My friend the great @sarapascoe will be the new host and I know she will be fantastic. Big love to all the brilliant team, and go Sara!”

Pascoe said she is “beyond excited and very very happy!” to take over the role.

