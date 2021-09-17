Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Red Dwarf star Craig Charles tests positive for coronavirus

By Press Association
September 17, 2021, 4:52 pm
Craig Charles (Ian West/PA)
Craig Charles (Ian West/PA)

Actor and DJ Craig Charles has said he is self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Red Dwarf star, who hosts the Saturday night Funk and Soul Show on BBC Radio 6 Music, told his followers on Twitter his breathing was laboured, which he described as “a worry”.

Charles, 57, said: “Okay guys I don’t want to alarm. But I’ve caught the Covid. Breathing is a bit laboured which is a worry.

“But I’ve got an oxymonitor so so far no hospital. Starting to feel a bit better. But have to isolate. Sorry to let everyone down. Back soon.”

Professional quizzer Anne Hegerty from The Chase was among those sending messages of support, writing: “Feel better soon!”

Charles is best known for appearing in long-running sci-fi sitcom Red Dwarf as Dave Lister, as well as being the former host of Robot Wars and a Coronation Street regular for 10 years until 2015.

He is due to take over Shaun Keaveny’s weekday afternoon slot on BBC Radio 6 Music from October.

The new show, which will be broadcast from Salford from 1pm to 4pm, is described as “an uplifting and eclectic mix of music and includes guests from across the worlds of music, comedy, TV and film”.

Keaveny announced his departure from 6 Music after 14 years in June, saying: “It’s time for a change.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]