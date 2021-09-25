Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021
Entertainment / TV & Film

Carol Vorderman says her son was ‘deemed unteachable’ as a child

By Press Association
September 25, 2021, 12:06 pm
Carol Vorderman (Ian West/PA)
Carol Vorderman (Ian West/PA)

Carol Vorderman has said her son with special needs was “deemed unteachable” when he was at school.

Vorderman revealed earlier this week that her son Cameron had received a master’s degree from Dundee University.

The former Countdown star, 60, told the Daily Mail it was “utterly heartbreaking” to see Cameron get rejected from schools as a child.

Vorderman said her son’s first headteacher told her he would have to leave the school because of his behaviour.

“He said Cam was getting into little fights, was disruptive, a trouble-maker, basically,” she said.

“I took him around other schools – six, maybe seven – to see if they would take him, but when they heard the history, they all said no. He was deemed unteachable,” she told the newspaper.

Describing her son’s special needs, Vorderman said: “There are overlapping circles, with severe dyslexia, dyspraxia, ADHD, ADD and autism.”

She added: “Cam has severe dyslexia, ADD and ADHD.”

Vorderman said that after Cameron got his master’s degree “thousands of people said what an absolute inspiration he is”.

She added: “There are so many Camerons out there. They are the ones I worry about now, and want to help, if I can.

2019 Cheltenham Festival – Champion Day – Cheltenham Racecourse
Carol Vorderman (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“No child should be told they are unteachable, because they are not.”

Vorderman said she “could not be prouder of how he has done this, because frankly I didn’t know how it would be possible”.

She added: “I knew he wasn’t thick, or slow, or any of those things that he and children like him are often told.

“I always thought he was brilliantly bright. He is.”

Vorderman shares Cameron with her former husband Patrick King.

The pair separated in 2000.

