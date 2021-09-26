Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Sunday Brunch disrupted as Channel 4 technical problems continue

By Press Association
September 26, 2021, 11:48 am
(Victoria Jones/PA)
(Victoria Jones/PA)

Channel 4 has continued to experience disruption after going off air on Saturday due to a technical problem, the broadcaster has said.

The issues briefly interrupted cookery show Sunday Brunch as viewers’ screens went blank.

The programme apologised to viewers on social media, saying people are “working very hard behind the scenes” to fix the problems.

Speaking on air, host Tim Lovejoy added that “things keep happening that shouldn’t be happening”.

Channel 4 tweeted: “We continue to experience disruption to our services due to technical issues.

“We’re working hard to resume our normal services and appreciate your continued understanding and patience.”

On Saturday Channel 4 and More4 went off air.

Channel 5 also faced technical issues and went off air on Saturday.

Red Bee Media, which handles playout services for Channel 4 and Channel 5, said the disruption was due to an “activation of the fire suppression systems” on Saturday evening.

A spokesperson said: “We confirm that all staff at our Broadcast Centre in west London were safely evacuated following activation of the fire suppression systems.

“As a result of this incident and the automatic safety measures set in motion at the time, several services originating from the Broadcast Centre have been disrupted.

“London Fire Brigade attended the scene, and once they had determined that the building is safe, people were allowed to return to the building.

“We are continuing to work to restore all services and remedy any issues caused by this incident.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal