Vigil stars to appear in new Shetland series

By Press Association
September 28, 2021, 12:29 am
Douglas Henshall will reprise his role as DI Jimmy Perez in the BBC One series Shetland (BBC/PA)
A trio of actors from hit BBC One show Vigil will star in another Scottish crime drama, the broadcaster has confirmed.

Stephen McCole, who played politician Patrick Cruden, Jim Sturgeon, who was lead actress Suranne Jones’ onscreen former partner Iain, and Lois Chimimba, who starred as sonar operator Tara Kierly, are all joining the award-winning Shetland for its sixth series, due to be broadcast this autumn.

Douglas Henshall reprises his role as DI Jimmy Perez alongside series favourites Alison O’Donnell, Steven Robertson, Mark Bonnar, Erin Armstrong, Anne Kidd and Lewis Howden.

The six-part series centres on the doorstep murder of a prominent local figure.

Perez and his team uncover a myriad of motives and their investigation takes a particularly sinister turn.

Filming of the series was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Henshall said: “After all we’ve been through over the last couple of years, it’s wonderful to be back filming on Shetland again.

“Davy Kane has, once again, created stunning storylines in these two new series for Perez and the team to uncover the truth.

“Being back on the Shetland Isles has been wonderful. There is no location quite like it.”

