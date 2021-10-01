Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
TV presenter hurt during science programme waits for damages ruling

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 2:49 am
Television presenter Jeremy Stansfield leaving the Royal Courts of Justice, London, during a High Court damages fight with the BBC.
Television presenter Jeremy Stansfield leaving the Royal Courts of Justice, London, during a High Court damages fight with the BBC.

A television presenter who became embroiled in a High Court damages fight with the BBC after getting hurt while playing the role of a “crash test dummy” during a science programme is waiting for a judge’s ruling.

Mrs Justice Yip heard how Jeremy Stansfield was injured while carrying out “crash tests” in a specially designed “rig” during the BBC programme Bang Goes The Theory in February 2013.

Mr Stansfield says he suffered spine and brain injuries and lost more than £3 million in potential future earnings.

The BBC disputes Mr Stansfield’s damages claim.

Mrs Justice Yip oversaw a trial at the High Court in London earlier this year and is due to deliver a ruling on Friday.

