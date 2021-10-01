Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jeremy Vine show guest says ‘minorities’ comment taken out of context

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 4:18 pm
Mike Parry (Martin Rickett/PA)
Mike Parry (Martin Rickett/PA)

A commentator who sparked controversy during an appearance on Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show by saying: “Minorities have to be squashed”, has suggested his remarks were taken out of context.

Mike Parry made the comment during a discussion alongside Yasmin Alibhai-Brown about the ongoing protests by climate group Insulate Britain, who have been causing long queues of traffic by blocking major motorways.

In a clip circulated on social media, Parry says: “The problem in this country in all areas is that minorities always get the upper hand because we’re so tolerant, and minorities have to be squashed, like that,” before slamming his hand on the desk.

The nine-second video, which included only a portion of his comments about Insulate Britain, attracted criticism online.

Shortly after the show, Parry tweeted: “Can I explain please the context of my comment on the @JeremyVineOn5 show this morning.

“‘Minorities have to be squashed.’

“It sounds brutal in isolation but it was directly aimed at the M25 protesters and other minority groups who’ve had a disproportionate effect on life.

“Before today’s show we were discussing wind power/energy sources .. a story we covered .. and I expressed the view: ‘Fracking could have saved this country from relying on overseas energy .. but once again a tiny minority of protesters stopped it happening. Why? It’s mad.’

“I do not regard anybody who is not my religion, creed or colour as a person in a minority group. I’m not even aware that I live in a mixed race society. I just live in our society. To link my “minorities” comment to ethnicity is just silly .. I don’t think like that .”

Jeremy Vine on Eggheads treatment
Jeremy Vine (Lia Toby/PA)

In a since deleted tweet, Vine appeared to defend Parry and suggested the clip took his comments out of context.

He said: “This would have been totally unacceptable had Mike been referring to members of ethnic minorities.

“In fact this snippet does not make clear @mikeparry8 was actually talking about the eco-protesters who brought the M25 to a halt.

“He said they represented very few people in the UK.”

A former news journalist, Parry has presented shows on talkRadio talkSport.

The Jeremy Vine Show has been approached for comment.

