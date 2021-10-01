Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Channel 4 apologises as technical problems continue

By Press Association
October 1, 2021, 8:31 pm
The broadcaster apologised for the problems on social media (Lewis Whyld/PA)
The broadcaster apologised for the problems on social media (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Channel 4 has said it is continuing to experience broadcasting issues after going off air last week because of a technical problem.

Since Channel 4 and More4 went off air, the broadcaster has subsequently said multiple times that issues have resurfaced.

On Friday, viewers reported on social media that they had experienced sound and picture issues with the broadcaster’s output.

The broadcaster apologised for the problems on social media.

Channel 4 tweeted: “We are still experiencing technical difficulties, especially with accessible versions of our shows.

“We’re very sorry and are doing all we can to fix the problem.”

Red Bee Media, which handles playout services for Channel 4 and 5, said last week the disruption was due to an “activation of the fire suppression systems” on Saturday evening.

Earlier this week E4 apologised after airing a repeat episode of Married At First Sight UK instead of the series finale.

It said the issue had been caused by the ongoing “tech issues”.

