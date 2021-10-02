Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Tilly Ramsay moves father Gordon to tears during Strictly Come Dancing

By Press Association
October 2, 2021, 9:29 pm
Nikita Kuzmin and Tilly Ramsay (Guy Levy/BBC)
Nikita Kuzmin and Tilly Ramsay (Guy Levy/BBC)

Tilly Ramsay moved her celebrity chef father Gordon Ramsay to tears during Strictly Come Dancing after coming joint top of this week’s leaderboard.

He watched her Charleston with professional partner Nikita Kuzmin live in the studio as they impressed the judges.

Craig Revel Horwood said he “really and truly loved” the influencer’s routine.

The couple were awarded 34 points, the joint highest given to any couple on Saturday.

Dragon’s Den star Sara Davies, who was bottom last week, was also awarded 34 for her foxtrot with Aljaz Skorjanec.

Her dance was described as “absolutely wonderful” by Revel Horwood.

Saturday’s totals are being combined with the scores from last week and then one couple will be eliminated on Sunday following a public vote.

Television presenter AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington are currently top of the overall leaderboard.

They achieved the joint second highest score on Saturday alongside Great British Bake Off star John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, who were also given 31.

Actress Nina Wadia and Neil Jones currently sit bottom of the overall rankings after being given 18 for their tango.

Former rugby player Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse, who has won the last two series of the BBC One celebrity dancing show, are second from bottom despite being awarded 25 points this week.

Actor Greg Wise dedicated his dance with Karen Hauer to his late sister.

They performed a disco routine for their couple’s choice performance.

Judge Shirley Ballas said: “I think your disco diva sister sprinkled some magic dust on you today, because your performance was joyous, it was moving, it had a party kind of feel to it, your lifts were outstanding.

“The whole thing for me was just moving, so well done.”

McFly singer Tom Fletcher and his partner Amy Dowden were absent from this week’s show after they tested positive for coronavirus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal