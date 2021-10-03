Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three contestants pass Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins course

By Press Association
October 3, 2021, 10:31 pm
Wes Nelson (Pete Dadds/Channel 4)
Wes Nelson (Pete Dadds/Channel 4)

Aled Davies, Alexandra Burke and Wes Nelson have passed Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Chief instructor Ant Middleton told the trio they had succeeded in completing the course following gruelling interrogation sessions with the celebrities.

Former rower James Cracknell and television presenter Ore Oduba failed to pass the course in Sunday’s final episode of the Channel 4 programme.

Singer Burke said she had been advised by someone who had previously taken part in the programme that she should “quit before the interrogation because it’s just not worth the pain”.

“But I was like, ‘Actually, I’ve made it this far, the only girl left, I’ve got to do it for the women’,” she said.

“I’ve got to do it for these women now because people are going to look at this and be like, ‘Is it made for women?’

“Of course, the course is made for men and women.

“But because I was the last one left, I was like, ‘All the other girls that have been here and had to leave from injury, not through a choice of their own, but just through injury, they would be here right now if it wasn’t for their injury’.

“Therefore, I’ve got to do it for them, and I’ve got to do it for every single woman that’s going to watch this show and go, ‘Wow, I can do that too’.

“And honestly, I’m not coming here as an athlete. I’m just coming there as a girl that loves fitness, loves to train, and loves a challenge.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
Wes Nelson (Pete Dadds/Channel 4)

Love Island star Nelson said he was in “disbelief” after passing the course.

“I can remember, at one point, telling myself, ‘Stay still’, because I was swaying, I was that tired,” he said.

“I don’t know how many hours we’d been up at that point.

“I can just remember being that delirious, I must’ve looked drunk.

“And then, obviously, it was pure elation, when he said that we passed and I was just over the moon and grabbed the other guys.

“That was one of the proudest moments of my life, I think. For sure.”

Paralympic athlete Davies said that after he was told he had passed the course it was “hard to process” what had happened.

However he added that he was “immensely proud”.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
James Cracknell (Pete Dadds/Channel 4)

“To be honest, it was just elation, just so happy it was over,” he said.

“I’m not a man that’s very, very emotional, but I don’t think I’ve cried as much as I did on that show.”

TV personalities Vicky Pattison and Ulrika Jonsson, singer Jake Quickenden and BMX and track world champion Shanaze Reade were among the cohort of 12 celebrities who took part in the series.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins sees contestants leave behind their comfortable homes and head into the wilds of the Inner Hebrides in Scotland to the remote island of Raasay to complete an assessment course.

