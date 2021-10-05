Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BBC hails submarine thriller Vigil as most watched new drama since Bodyguard

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 12:47 pm
A scene from Vigil (BBC)
Submarine thriller Vigil is the UK’s most watched new drama in three years, the BBC has said.

The first episode of the six-part series, starring Suranne Jones as a police detective investigating a murder at sea, attracted an audience of 13.4 million viewers, according to the BBC’s 30-day viewing data.

The show, made by World Productions, the company behind Line Of Duty, is now the highest rated new drama launch across all UK channels since Bodyguard, also made by World, in 2018.

Charlotte Moore, chief content officer at the BBC, said: “Vigil kept viewers hooked as Suranne Jones took them on a thrilling journey like no other.

“The series’ incredible success is testament to the power of the writing and a brilliant cast and crew.”

The show, which was set and filmed in Scotland, also starred Rose Leslie, Martin Compston, Paterson Joseph and Shaun Evans and came to a nail-biting conclusion on September 26.

Simon Heath and Jake Lushington, executive producers for World Productions, added: “A very big thanks to everyone who tuned in and stayed for the six weeks of Vigil’s thrilling voyage through the Atlantic.

“The show was brought to the screen by a terrific team in Scotland and these huge figures are the result of their brilliant work.”

The series is available in full on BBC iPlayer.

