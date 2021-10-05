Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Johnson insists BBC is ‘a great national institution’ amid Government attacks

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 1:48 pm Updated: October 5, 2021, 3:22 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the BBC (Peter Byrne/PA)
Boris Johnson has said the BBC “will be around for a long time to come” after Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries questioned whether it will still exist in a decade.

The Prime Minister said it was a “great national institution” at a time when relations between the broadcaster and the Government have been strained.

His comments came after a testy exchange on BBC’s flagship Radio 4 Today programme, during which presenter Nick Robinson told the Prime Minister to “stop talking”.

The Prime Minister was asked about the future of the BBC during an interview with rival broadcaster GB News.

“The BBC has been around for a very long time, it’s a great national institution, I’ve no doubt that it will be around for a long time to come,” Mr Johnson said.

The Prime Minister conducted a series of broadcast interviews on the eve of his Conservative Party conference speech.

On Today, Robinson pointedly said it was the Prime Minister’s first appearance on the programme for two years.

During the interview, Mr Johnson was interrupted during a lengthy answer by Robinson, who told him: “Prime Minister, stop talking, we are going to have questions and answers, not where you merely talk, if you wouldn’t mind.”

At the end of the interview, the Prime Minister said: “It’s very kind of you to let me talk … I thought that was the point of inviting me on your show.”

Conservative Party Conference
Boris Johnson taking part in media interviews during the Conservative Party conference in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tory chairman Oliver Dowden, a former culture secretary, told a conference fringe event: “It’s right that politicians are scrutinised and held to account. I think sometimes politicians do have the right to finish a sentence when they are answering a question.”

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab said – with a smile on his face – that it was an “attractive idea” to offer clemency to people who did not pay the licence fee, to ease the burden on magistrates’ courts.

In response to a question from Spectator editor Fraser Nelson, he said: “It’s an attractive idea, I can see why at a Conservative Party fringe you would try to draw me into contentious territory.”

The latest developments came after Ms Dorries took aim at the BBC’s “elitist” approach and “lack of impartiality”.

She admitted “I don’t know” if the broadcaster will even survive in 10 years’ time in the face of competition from new players such as Netflix.

The new Culture Secretary insisted she did not want a “war” with the broadcaster but suggested it would have to set out how it will change before the next licence fee settlement, which covers the five years from April 2022.

Ms Dorries highlighted a series of issues she had with the broadcaster, including a lack of working-class diversity and perceived political bias.

“It’s about recognising that access and lack of impartiality are part of your problem,” she said.

Cabinet reshuffle
Nadine Dorries was made Culture Secretary in the reshuffle (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

She said there was a “groupthink” at the corporation which “excludes working-class backgrounds”.

“North West, North East, Yorkshire – if you have got a regional accent in the BBC it doesn’t go down particularly well,” she said.

“They talk about lots to do with diversity but they don’t talk about kids from working-class backgrounds and that’s got to change.”

Asked how to address that, she said: “It’s not about quotas, it’s just about having a more fair approach and a less elitist and a less snobbish approach as to who works for you.”

The BBC’s annual report shows more than than 60% of staff went to state-run schools, with 11.5% from a fee-paying school.

Some 8.4% went to “other” schools, 4.2% preferred not to say and there was no data for 15.3% of staff.

Among the 80% of staff who gave details of their background, 48.3% had “professional” parents, 20.2% were “working class” or from “lower socio-economic” groups and 8.8% were from an “intermediate” family.

