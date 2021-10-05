Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021
Entertainment / TV & Film

Jeremy Vine sues YouTuber in defamation claim

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 3:52 pm
Jeremy Vine (Lia Toby/PA)
Jeremy Vine (Lia Toby/PA)

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine has begun a High Court defamation fight with a former local radio presenter who operates a YouTube channel.

Mr Vine, a BBC Radio 2 presenter, is suing Alex Belfield, saying he defamed and harassed him on YouTube and Twitter between May and August 2020.

Mr Belfield is disputing claims made against him.

The High Court
The High Court (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A judge oversaw a preliminary hearing at the High Court in London on Tuesday.

Mr Justice Nicklin considered legal issues and made no rulings on any issues.

Mr Vine was at the hearing.

The judge heard that Mr Belfield was a former local radio presenter who operated a YouTube channel called Alex Belfield – The Voice Of Reason.

