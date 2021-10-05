Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Strictly star Tom Fletcher confirms first dance back after positive Covid test

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 3:57 pm
Tom Fletcher and his dance partner Amy Dowden (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)
McFly star Tom Fletcher and his dance partner Amy Dowden will make their Strictly return with a jive to Johnny B Goode from Back To The Future after testing positive for coronavirus.

Saturday will see the singer and guitarist, 36, channel Marty McFly, the character who inspired his band’s name, during Movie Week.

He will perform the 1958 rock and roll hit by Chuck Berry after missing the last live show while self-isolating.

The pair were not able to practise together for 10 days and Fletcher missed McFly’s tour performance on Sunday night.

However, they have been working through their routine over video call, with Fletcher sharing a picture from their sessions on Monday night.

Elsewhere, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington will dance the American smooth to I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston from The Bodyguard, Greg Wise and Karen Hauer will perform the paso doble to the James Bond theme, and John Whaite and Johannes Radebe will take to the floor for a paso doble to He’s A Pirate from Pirates Of The Caribbean.

Other films that will feature including Sleeping Beauty, Shrek, Titanic and Cruella.

Fletcher and Dowden tackled a cha-cha to September by Earth, Wind & Fire in Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show of the 2021 series the night before testing positive.

Actress Nina Wadia became the first contestant eliminated last weekend.

