Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / TV & Film

Clarkson’s Farm has done huge amount for agriculture, Environment Secretary says

By Press Association
October 5, 2021, 5:14 pm
Jeremy Clarkson at the launch event for Clarkson’s Farm (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Clarkson at the launch event for Clarkson’s Farm (Ian West/PA)

Jeremy Clarkson’s programme about his Oxfordshire farm has done “a huge amount” to raise the profile of agriculture and the challenges it faces, the Environment Secretary has said.

The former Top Gear presenter’s Amazon Prime Video show, Clarkson’s Farm, sees him grow his own crops and look after livestock on the land he owns in the Cotswolds.

He bought the farm in 2008 and it was run by a villager, but when he retired in 2019, the TV presenter decided to see if he could run it himself.

Environment Secretary George Eustice
Environment Secretary George Eustice (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Speaking at a Conservative Party conference event, environment minister Victoria Prentis described financial overheads in farming as “really significant” and said she was receiving questions from people “worried about how farmers wouldn’t have enough money in the future”.

Environment Secretary George Eustice replied: “I think that Jeremy Clarkson’s programme has done a huge amount to raise the profile of agriculture and some of the challenges it faces. It is sort of a Top Gear-meets-Countryfile type of programme I think.”

Mr Eustice went on to speak about the changes to farming subsidies the Government has planned after Brexit.

He said: “We do recognise that at the moment there is some financial dependence on those old-style area subsidies. The reason we are getting rid of those area subsidies is land is a fixed supply, there is no lack of demand for it.

“It really doesn’t make sense to be subsidising land occupation on land tenure. So it is right that we move away from that but the heart of your question is we need to make this change gradual, so we are going to make incremental changes over seven years.”

He added that the Government plans to replace the land-based funding with subsidies for supporting nature and biodiversity.

Clarkson has previously described Brexit as a “challenge” for the farming industry

Since leaving Top Gear, Clarkson has been working on The Grand Tour with Amazon Studios and his former co-hosts James May and Richard Hammond.

In 2019, the men announced a new format that would see them ditch studio-led shows in favour of feature-length road trip episodes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal