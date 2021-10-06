Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Religious TV channel Loveworld fined £25,000 for broadcasting Covid conspiracies

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 12:41 pm
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Religious TV channel Loveworld has been fined £25,000 for broadcasting unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about coronavirus.

It is the third time the channel has been found to have breached the rules of broadcasting watchdog Ofcom this year and Loveworld was previously also fined £125,000 in March.

Loveworld’s latest fine relates to two episodes of current affairs programme Full Disclosure which were broadcast on February 11 and 12.

Media stock
(Yui Mok/PA)

During the shows presenters “made a number of unevidenced, materially misleading and potentially harmful statements about the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines”, according to Ofcom.

False claims made on the channel included that the coronavirus vaccine makes you feel as ill as the actual illness and that there are serious side-effects and medical complications that can result from the jabs.

Trials have shown the vaccines to be safe and effective.

An Ofcom statement said: “Ofcom is clear that it is legitimate for broadcasters to discuss and scrutinise the Government’s public health response to the coronavirus pandemic – including the potential side-effects of vaccinations – and that it may be in the public interest to do so.

“However, Loveworld’s presentation of misleading claims without sufficient challenge or context risked causing serious potential harm to viewers, at a time when people were particularly likely to be seeking reliable information relating to the UK’s vaccination programme.”

Ofcom labelled the rule breaches “serious”.

Coronavirus – Sat Jan 23, 2021
A nurse administering a coronavirus jab (Jane Barlow/PA)

A spokeswoman for the watchdog said: “Broadcasters have editorial freedom to debate the response to coronavirus – including the vaccination programme.

“However, unproven claims must be put into sufficient context, and our investigation found that these programmes contained harmful, unevidenced statements.

“We consider this a serious breach of our rules and have today sanctioned Loveworld by imposing a financial penalty of £25,000.”

Ofcom has previously said it is prioritising cases relating to coronavirus which could cause potential harm to viewers.

Loveworld is a religious television channel broadcast on satellite to a UK audience, from an Evangelical Christian denomination with a global network of churches.

The channel has been contacted for comment.

