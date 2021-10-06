Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden return to Strictly training after catching Covid

By Press Association
October 6, 2021, 6:12 pm
Amy Dowden and Tom Fletcher (Guy Levy/BBC)
Amy Dowden and Tom Fletcher (Guy Levy/BBC)

McFly star Tom Fletcher and his dance partner Amy Dowden have returned to training for Strictly Come Dancing after testing positive for coronavirus.

The pair missed last week’s show while they were self-isolating.

However on Saturday’s film-themed programme, they will return for the live show with a jive to Johnny B Goode from Back To The Future.

While the pair have not been able to train together in person, they have been working through their routine via video call.

However on Wednesday, the duo both uploaded clips on social media which showed them back together in a dance studio.

The duo were joking around as they returned to training.

Fletcher and Dowden were scored 21 by the judges for their first and only performance so far.

Last week, actress Nina Wadia became the first celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing following a public vote.

