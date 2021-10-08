Killing Eve star Jodie Comer reveals Keira Knightley wish

Jodie Comer has revealed she told her agent when she first started out that she wanted to be like Keira Knightley and act in period dramas.

The Killing Eve actress is finally getting her opportunity as she stars in historical epic The Last Duel, about a 14th century noblewoman’s rape and disempowerment.

The 28-year-old told The Graham Norton Show: “It is a dream. I had a moment on set when I had a flashback to the day I first met my agent and, when she asked what it was I wanted to do, I said ‘I want to be in period films. I want to be like Keira Knightley.’

“And it’s kind of happening, which is really nice.”

Jodie Comer on The Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Liverpool-born star plays French noblewoman Marguerite, who alleges she was raped by her husband’s best friend.

Her husband, the knight Jean de Carrouges, played by Matt Damon, then challenges the alleged attacker, played by Adam Driver, to what was the last legally sanctioned duel in France.

The film tells the story from the perspective of each of the three main characters – Comer, Damon and Driver.

Comer said: “It was playful and confusing because we were shooting takes simultaneously.

“You never normally have to think of another character’s view of you, it’s not really any concern of yours, so I had to constantly be thinking about what everyone needed from me.

“It was amazing seeing it all cut together.”

The Last Duel is based on the book of the same name by Eric Jager, with the screenplay created by Nicole Holofcener, Damon and Ben Affleck, who also features in the film.

Billy Porter plays emcee Pray Tell in the hit series Pose (Matt Crossick/PA)

Norton’s chat show also features Four Weddings And A Funeral star Andie MacDowell, Pose actor Billy Porter, actor and writer Daisy Haggard, and music from band Texas.

Discussing his Emmy-winning role as emcee Pray Tell in Pose, a series which explores the ballroom culture in New York and the Aids pandemic in the 1980s and 1990s, Porter said: “It’s a gift.

“I have been blessed to be given the opportunity to remind the world of the trauma of the time we lived through, and that gay black people exist.

“We need to collectively heal, and Pose is that for me.

“It has been the greatest time of my life and career.”

Texas perform on The Graham Norton Show (Matt Crossick/PA)

The 52-year-old, who is also known for his extravagant red carpet outfits, added: “It’s fun and this is who I am. I grew up in the black church in America, which is a fashion show. It was all about what you looked like.

“I have only ever known dressing up and I do it every day. It makes me feel better and It changes the narrative for the day for me.”

– The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday at 10.35pm and is also available on BBC iPlayer.