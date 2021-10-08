New secondary school drama commissioned by the BBC

The BBC has commissioned a new children’s drama set in a secondary school.

Phoenix Park follows a “diverse group of teens who are taking their first tentative steps back into mainstream education after being excluded for a variety of reasons”, according to a statement.

Each episode of the programme, which is set in the West Midlands, will follow a different character as they go through their education.

The programme will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

The broadcaster has also announced it has commissioned an animated adaptation of the Supertato books by Sue Hendra and Paul Linnet for CBeebies.

The programme follows a potato superhero as he comes up against his nemesis Evil Pea.

Helen Bullough, head of children’s in-house productions at the BBC, said: “Phoenix Park is an unmistakeably contemporary take on the well-loved school drama and we’re thrilled to be able to bring to life these authentic, diverse characters in a series that will be relevant, frank and funny.

“And with Supertato, our younger viewers will delight in the hilarious comedy escapades of a cape wearing flying potato and his merry band of vibrant vegetables.

“We’re thrilled to be working with all of our creative partners to deliver something for all ages across these new titles!”