Katie McGlynn says not social distancing on Strictly has been ‘weird’

Hollyoaks actress Katie McGlynn has said it has been “weird” being so physically close to a partner in Strictly Come Dancing after getting used to social distancing.

The actress said she had been socially distanced from other actors in her work since the start of the pandemic.

She said starring on the programme has been a “brand new” experience where she has had to learn to communicate without using her voice, gestures and facial expressions.

Gorka Marquez and Katie McGlynn (Guy Levy/BBC)

“It’s literally using my body and with Covid, I have been social distanced from other actors, so it’s just weird having to be close to somebody,” she said.

“When we did the tango it just felt very strange having to be that close to somebody and you kind of have to move as one, in sync. So it’s very strange.

“But like I said, all this is brand new to me so I’m just absorbing it all and trying to get better.”

McGlynn praised the teaching of Gorka Marquez.

“I think because you spend so much time together, you kind of learn what works, how to teach different people and we have the same sense of humour so we laugh all day and he teaches me in a way that I get it,” she said.

“He’s been writing it down like a script.

“He’s super supportive and after last week, I lost my confidence because we were in the dance off and he was so supportive and positive.

“He’s just brilliant, I couldn’t imagine having a different partner in this experience.”

She added that seeing actress Nina Wadia become the first celebrity to be eliminated from the competition was “brutal”.

“You kind of forget that somebody has to go home,” she said.

She added she was “really upset” to see Wadia leave.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.