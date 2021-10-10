Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Packham vows to carry on campaigning despite arson attack at home

By Press Association
October 10, 2021, 11:21 am Updated: October 10, 2021, 11:30 am
Chris Packham has called for an end to fox-hunting related activities (PA)
Environmentalist Chris Packham said he will “carry on” his activism despite being targeted by arsonists who set fire to a car and burned down the gate to his property.

The eco campaigner and TV presenter caught the masked attackers on CCTV as they drove a vehicle up to the gate of his Hampshire home before setting it alight – causing thousands of pounds in damage.

In a video posted to his Twitter page, the 60-year-old anti-hunting advocate speculated he may have been the target of internet trolls, hunters, or members of organisations which opposed his activism.

He told his followers this “vicious, cowardly act of vandalism” was the latest in a campaign of harassment over a number of years.

He said finding dead animals tied to his gate had become a “normal occurrence” but the activity had escalated to the point he now feared for his life and the safety of his family.

He said: “On Thursday night, Friday morning at 12.30am, two hooded and masked men drove a vehicle right up to my gate and set it on fire.

“They were fully aware of the CCTV in place, they took great pains to hide themselves.

“The car exploded and was rapidly and efficiently dealt with by Hampshire Fire and Rescue, and the police were in attendance and, as ever, they did a fantastic job but not before it did extensive damage to my property.

“I wonder what happens next. Do they burn the house down, do they beat up my step-daughter, do they cut the break lines on my partner’s car, or do they come for me directly?

“I mean, are they going to kill me at some point? I think it’s a fair question.”

Addressing the arsonists, he told them: “you burned down the wrong gates”, adding: “I cannot let your intimidation sway me from my course.

“If you think that by burning down those gates I’m suddenly going to become a supporter of unsustainable or illegal shooting, the unwarranted savagery brought upon foxes in our countryside when they are torn to pieces by dogs then you’re wrong.

“I will, of course, just carry on because I have no choice.”

He went on to urge his followers who are members of the National Trust to vote for the banning of trail hunting on their properties and recommended they write to National Park authorities, the Forestry Commission and any “significant landowners” to outlaw the practice.

Wild Card campaign
Mr Packham led a march to Buckingham Palace to deliver a petition on Saturday (PA)

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called out at 12.43am on Friday following reports of criminal damage at a property in Ipley, Marchwood.

“It was reported that a vehicle was on fire outside a property, which had subsequently spread to a surrounding gate and fence.

“Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the blaze. No arrest have been made.”

The arson attack came before Mr Packham led a children’s march to Buckingham palace on Saturday to deliver a petition containing more than 100,000 signatures asking the Royal Family to rewild their lands.

