Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Suranne Jones shares thoughts on first female Bond

By Press Association
October 11, 2021, 5:19 pm
Suranne Jones (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Suranne Jones (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Suranne Jones has said she would not be in favour of a female Bond and women should “just have our own characters”.

The Vigil star, 43, has been touted as one of the frontrunners to succeed Daniel Craig as the fictional spy if the franchise was to choose its first female lead.

But speaking at the 2021 Women of the Year Awards she dismissed the idea.

No Time To Die Royal World Premiere – London
Daniel Craig (Ian West/PA)

She told the PA news agency: “I told my five-year-old son and he said, ‘But mummy, you would have to wear a moustache’, so not sure about that.

“Although I did go and see James Bond the other day and I thought the Bond girls are so kick ass. Why do they need to be James Bond?

“So there are a lot of people who are saying that you should just have a different character and not carry on that James Bond brand as a woman.

“And I agree. I think we should just have our own characters.”

Jones, who has appeared in hit television series Gentleman Jack, Doctor Foster and Save Me, said she is attracted to roles that show women as both powerful and vulnerable.

Women of the Year Awards 2021
Suranne Jones and Heba Bevan at the Women of the Year event (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She said: “When I look at a script, it has to affect society in some way and they have to be multi-layered. They have to have some strength and vulnerability that I can play with.

“So I think that’s why women appreciate my work in that way, even if it’s something like Vigil, which is a big thrill-seeking show, or something like I Am Victoria, which was about mental health – my own love letter to mental health.

“It’s important to show women in all of their full glory and not just their strength.

“The woman I am presenting my award to has worked her way up, and it’s great to know someone’s full story, and not just their success.”

Jones presented the innovation award to Heba Bevan, founder of smart sensor technology company UtterBerry, which produces tiny sensors that monitor loads on structures and bridges and can be used in disaster scenarios.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal