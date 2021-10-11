ITV apologises after viewers experience technical issues with live channels

ITV has apologised after some viewers experienced technical issues while viewing live channels.

The broadcaster said the interruptions began at about 3pm on Monday and lasted 45 minutes for those watching on Freeview.

Some viewers reported distorted images and garbled sound.

ITV Hub was not affected, the channel said.

A spokeswoman said: “We apologise for the reduction in picture quality experienced by viewers watching ITV on Freeview (standard definition) this afternoon. Service for these viewers has been restored.”

Channel 4 also went off air last month due to technical problems (Ian West/PA)

Freeview also recognised the issues while responding to a viewer on Twitter.

Its official account said: “We are aware of issues with ITV channels just now. We do not have any more info as yet. We do recommend not retuning.”

We are aware of issues with ITV channels just now. We do not have any more info as yet. We do recommend not retuning. — Freeview (@FreeviewTV) October 11, 2021

This is not the first big broadcaster to experience technical issues in recent weeks.

Last month Channel 4 and More4 went off air due to a “technical problem”.

Channel 4 later apologised for the issues.

It said: “We are still experiencing technical difficulties, especially with accessible versions of our shows.

“We’re very sorry and are doing all we can to fix the problem.”