Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Laura Whitmore and Joe Wicks among stars backing Children In Need appeal

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 12:43 am
Stars including Laura Whitmore are backing a Children In Need appeal to help disadvantaged young people (Children In Need/PA)
Stars including Laura Whitmore are backing a Children In Need appeal to help disadvantaged young people (Children In Need/PA)

Stars including Professor Green, Laura Whitmore and Joe Wicks are backing a Children In Need appeal to help disadvantaged young people.

They are supporting Together, We Can alongside celebrities such as Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Giovanna Fletcher and Ella Henderson.

Rapper Professor Green and fitness guru Wicks also starred in a short film discussing issues including mental health, poverty, disability and bereavement.

Professor Green supports BBC Children in Need Together We Can campaign
Professor Green is among the stars backing a new Children In Need appeal (Children In Need/PA)

Love Island host Whitmore said: “Children and young people across the UK are currently facing a multitude of challenges, including illness, poverty, mental health problems, isolation, loneliness and social injustice, but there is always hope, and there is always kindness.

“Please do all you can to help make a difference this year, I promise you it will lead to amazing things for children and young people who really do need our support. Together, we can change young lives.”

In his film, Professor Green, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, discussed the challenges he faced during childhood and said: “When I was a kid, the phrase ‘mental health’ wasn’t something that you heard anywhere.

“There was no help really, and I didn’t know how to ask for it because I didn’t really understand what I was feeling myself.”

Joe Wicks MBE supports BBC Children in Need Together We Can campaign
Joe Wicks is another star backer of Together, We Can (Children In Need/PA)

He added: “You are resilient and you are strong. Open up and tell someone how you’re feeling. Do not suffer in silence. Never suffer in silence.”

Wicks also discussed growing up and addressed young people experiencing difficulties.

He said: “It’s not your fault and things are going to get better, that’s the most important thing to know, that however you’re feeling today, it’s temporary.

“Together, we can help children and young people across the UK know that they are not alone, and that we are here for them.”

The Children In Need appeal show will be broadcast on the BBC on Friday November 19.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal