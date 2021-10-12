Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt joins Dancing On Ice contestant line-up

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 8:55 am
(David Parry/PA)
(David Parry/PA)

Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt is the latest celebrity to sign up for Dancing On Ice.

The American dancer and singer, 39, joins the already-announced line-up of Love Island star Liberty Poole, rugby player Ben Foden and Regan Gascoigne, the son of footballer Paul Gascoigne.

Other famous faces who have signed up include Paralympian Stef Reid, Coronation Street actress Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays star Bez, Olympic BMX rider Kye Whyte, singer Rachel Stevens and former Strictly professional Brendan Cole.

She told Heart Breakfast: “I have signed up for Dancing On Ice!

“I’m nervous, that ice is going to hit hard.

“I’m just excited to see what I can do on there. I’m up for a challenge!”

Wyatt will also make her theatre stage debut in 2022, appearing as press secretary Kate Compton in Hilary Bonner’s political thriller Dead Lies.

She was previously a judge on the dance competition show Got To Dance from 2009 to 2014 and won BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef series in 2015.

Pussycat Dolls reunion
The group released their comeback single in 2020 (Global Radio/PA)

The Pussycat Dolls were formed as a burlesque troupe in 1995 by choreographer Robin Antin, going on to release hits such as Don’t Cha, Buttons and Stickwitu.

The girl group, consisting of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta and Wyatt, later split in 2010 but reunited and released a comeback single, titled React, in 2020.

The group were due to embark on a world comeback tour this year, but the concerts were postponed due to the pandemic and have faced further delays.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in the new year with 12 celebrities taking to the rink to impress the viewing public and judging panel.

However, John Barrowman, who joined the judging panel in 2019, will not be returning.

Earlier this year, he admitted exposing himself to colleagues.

The actor said he had taken part in “tomfoolery” on the sets of BBC shows Doctor Who and Torchwood.

