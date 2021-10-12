Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Gok Wan too ill for MBE ceremony at Windsor Castle

By Press Association
October 12, 2021, 11:19 am
Gok Wan has cancelled his appearance at an investiture at Windsor Castle (PA)
Gok Wan has cancelled his appearance at an investiture at Windsor Castle (PA)

Television presenter Gok Wan has cancelled his appearance at an honours ceremony at Windsor Castle due to a chest infection.

Wan, who was due to receive his MBE for services to fashion and social awareness from the Princess Royal, told his Twitter followers he was feeling “a little topsy turvy” on Tuesday morning.

He tweeted: “Wide awake (cos I passed out on the sofa at 9.50pm)… so I’m ordering Christmas decorations for my panto dressing room. Anyone else feeling a little topsy turvy? Just me? Ok.”

A spokeswoman for Wan confirmed he was ill and was “devastated” he could not go to the ceremony as he “really wanted to go”.

She told the PA news agency: “He’s got a chest infection. He didn’t want to share his germs so he’s rescheduled it. The only reason is he didn’t feel 100%.

“He kept testing for Covid, he doesn’t have Covid but didn’t want to share his germs.”

Wan was due to be honoured alongside Grand National-winning jockey Bob Champion, who has been made a CBE in recognition of his charitable services to prostate and testicular cancer research.

Also being recognised will be Sue Campbell, Baroness of Loughborough and the director of women’s football at the FA.

Baroness Campbell will receive her damehood, while the president of Wales Rugby League, Mike Nicholas, will be given his MBE insignia.

Nurse Ashleigh Liddell, who made scrubs for colleagues during the pandemic, has been made an OBE.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal