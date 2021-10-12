Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
BBC weatherman to tackle 24-hour drumming challenge for Children In Need

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 12:49 am
BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans will tackle a 24-hour drumming challenge for Children In Need (Children In Need/PA)
BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans will tackle a 24-hour drumming challenge for Children In Need.

The Welsh broadcaster, a keen drummer, will be joined by musicians from around the UK on BBC Breakfast, the corporation said.

His attempts at drumming constantly for 24 hours will begin on BBC Breakfast at 8.35am on November 12.

The challenge will be streamed for 24 hours on BBC iPlayer as well as appearing on TV and radio.

Evans will have drum kits placed around MediaCityUK in Salford, with his main stage area in the BBC Philharmonic Studio, where he will be joined by members of the orchestra for special performances.

Special guests joining Evans include Pub Landlord Al Murray and Iron Maiden’s Nicko McBrain.

Evans said: “In preparing for the BBC Breakfast Drumathon I’ve learned first hand how BBC Children In Need helps children and young people across the UK from a range of different backgrounds and identities.

“This is quite literally life-changing and even life-saving stuff. I really hope that together we can raise huge amounts of money for what I think is going to be a monumental challenge. My poor dainty arms!”

The Children In Need appeal show will be broadcast on the BBC on Friday November 19.

