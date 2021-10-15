Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lewis Bloor hits out at death threats from trolls after fraud trial collapses

By Press Association
October 15, 2021, 11:46 am Updated: October 15, 2021, 12:18 pm
Lewis Bloor said the trial ‘was just a formality in my eyes’ as he knew he was not guilty (PA)
The Only Way Is Essex star Lewis Bloor has hit out at online trolls who subjected him to death threats, after he was cleared of an alleged £3 million diamond scam.

Bloor, 31, who joined the ITV2 reality programme for three years from 2013, was accused of being part of a cold-calling investment fraud before his television career took off.

Around 200 victims, many of whom were elderly, were allegedly conned out of more than £3 million after being convinced to buy coloured diamonds at a 600% mark up between May 7 2013 and July 1 2014.

Bloor, of Buckhurst Hill, Essex, denied conspiracy to defraud between May 7 2013 and July 1 2014 and was acquitted on Friday after his trial collapsed over prosecution failings in the disclosure of evidence.

The fitness and mentality coach was not in Southwark Crown Court when the not guilty verdict was given by a jury at the direction of Judge Adam Hiddleston.

He told the PA news agency: “The hardest thing about this case has been the onslaught of death threats, calls for me to commit suicide and abuse to my family.

“We knew I was not guilty, so the trial was just a formality in my eyes.

“What we now want to happen is that the trolls online take a look at themselves and stop abusing strangers for a quick kick and light laughter with friends. It’s appalling.

“But I am just happy my team at Blackfords (solicitors) delivered the truth and I can now get back to my work as an online coach and get back to helping my clients.”

Bloor said his work to “help people focus on themselves, look after their body and mind and in turn grow through hard times to become something bigger, stronger and better” had helped him cope with the trial.

He added: “I have lived by my coaching principles during this case. Looking after my mind and body first.”

Bloor stood trial alongside Joseph Jordan, 29, from Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, George Walters, 29, from Beckenham, in Kent, Max Potter, 25, of Enfield, Middlesex, Nathan Wilson, 28, of Brentwood, Essex, and Simon Akbari, 27, from Loughton, Essex.

They all denied the charge and were also acquitted.

