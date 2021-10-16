Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Mary Berry reveals she underwent surgery for broken hip

By Press Association
October 16, 2021, 4:05 am
Dame Mary Berry revealed she underwent surgery for a broken hip (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Dame Mary Berry revealed she underwent surgery for a broken hip (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Dame Mary Berry has revealed she underwent surgery for a broken hip after tripping over in her garden.

The former Great British Bake Off host, 86, spent 10 days in hospital after a fall in August.

Dame Mary told the Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine she tripped over some bricks while picking sweet peas in her garden.

Fortnum & Mason Food and Drink Awards
Dame Mary Berry revealed she underwent surgery for a broken hip (Jeff Spicer/PA)

She said she called husband Paul who did not answer while watching a cricket match before her son-in-law Dan came to the rescue.

Dame Mary said: “He saw me and said, ‘I’ll get an ambulance’. I said, ‘Oh, no, I’m fine’, but he overruled me. He rang for the ambulance and they said, ‘We’re very, very busy’. It was Sunday afternoon and there were lots of football injuries and whatever.

“We waited for three-and-a-half hours, until 6pm, and quite right too! I was perfectly happy.

“There may have been a road accident. I quite understood that they were busy and Dan was caring for me. He kept me chatting.”

Dame Mary said her husband was shocked to see her eventually leave in an ambulance.

She added: “They took me to the Royal Berkshire Hospital and they were so good at explaining. One foot was turning out and they said I’d broken my hip.”

Dame Mary, who had polio as a child, underwent surgery the next morning and revealed doctors repaired her old hip rather than giving her a new one.

She added: “And oh, they were all lovely!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal