Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Deborah Meaden reveals whether she has profited from Dragons’ Den investments

By Press Association
October 17, 2021, 12:05 am
Deborah Meaden (Nick Ansell/PA)
Deborah Meaden (Nick Ansell/PA)

Deborah Meaden has said she has seen a positive return on the investments she has made during Dragons’ Den.

The businesswoman and television personality told BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs she is “certainly on the up side” after investing just under £5 million through the show.

Meaden, 62, has appeared on the BBC business programme since its third series in 2006.

RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Deborah Meaden (Jonathan Brady/PA)

When asked if she had turned a profit during that time, she said: “Yes I have. Actually my first business I ever invested in, they have returned all my money and I’m still invested in them.

“Some businesses you kind of stay with for life, some businesses are quick turnaround. Some businesses are in the middle of their growth.

“Some of the businesses I invested in two or three years ago are on a stratospheric journey but they haven’t actually exited yet.

“But certainly I’m on the up side.”

Dragons’ Den sees budding entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas to a room of experienced businesspeople in a bid to secure investment.

Meaden said that as an investor it is “wonderful to see people’s lives change”.

She added that successful entrepreneurs carry on working when they have earned enough to stop “because they like to see these little seeds grow into something huge”.

Meaden also revealed that since starring in Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 she has continued to dance regularly.

Tusk Conservation Awards – London
Deborah Meaden (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“The day I can’t dance is the day I might as well give up,” she said.

Meaden added: “My husband did the most lovely thing during Strictly and he took up dancing lessons, because he could see how much I was loving it and he thought, ‘Well when it’s over for her, it’s over’.

“Since I came out of Strictly we kept up with it and we actually went over to Buenos Aires to learn Argentine tango from the Argentines. It was absolutely amazing.”

Meaden’s episode of Desert Island Discs airs on BBC Radio 4 on Sunday at 11am.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal