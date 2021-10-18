Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Charles tells of Prince George learning about climate change

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 11:17 am Updated: October 18, 2021, 1:19 pm
The Prince of Wales introducing Cop26: In Your Hands (Sky Kids/PA)
The Prince of Wales introducing Cop26: In Your Hands (Sky Kids/PA)

The Prince of Wales has told how his grandson Prince George is learning about climate change as he introduced a documentary ahead of Cop26.

Heir to the throne Charles said eight-year-old George was learning how global warming was causing “the big storms, and floods, the droughts, fires and food shortages” around the world.

Charles, shown holding a revolving earth in the footage, told viewers: “Your future depends upon the future of the planet.”

The Sky Kids Original documentary Cop26: In Your Hands features six young climate change activists – Darielen, aged 15 from Brazil; Hannah, 17, from the UK; Kynan, 16, from Indonesia; Queen, 17, from Cameroon; Sophia, 15, from Canada; and 16-year-old Tamsyn, from Australia – who highlight the devastating impact climate change has had on their corners of the earth.

The prince tells viewers: “I’m old enough to have a grandson.

“Like you he is learning how climate change is causing the big storms, and floods, the droughts, fires and food shortages we are seeing around the world.

“When I was his age, people had no idea about the damage they were doing, but by the time I was a teenager I started to see that if we didn’t stop polluting our planet, we would face a very dangerous future indeed.”

He expressed concern that “we have forgotten that we have to put back into nature as much as we take out”.

Queen from Cameroon
Queen, 17, from Cameroon who features in the programme (Sky Kids/PA)

Charles’s introduction was released the day after his eldest son the Duke of Cambridge staged his inaugural Earthshot Prize eco-awards ceremony – an ambitious £50 million 10-year initiative designed to find solutions to the world’s environmental problems.

World leaders are preparing to gather at the Cop26 UN climate change conference in Glasgow at the end of the month.

Cop26: In Your Hands launched on Monday on Sky Kids, Sky News, and NOW.

