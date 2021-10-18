Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment TV & Film

Strictly’s Judi Love responds to Adam Peaty and Katya Jones ‘gossip’

By Press Association
October 18, 2021, 2:36 pm
Judi Love (Ray Burmiston/BBC)
Judi Love (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

Judi Love has dismissed speculation about her Strictly Come Dancing co-star Adam Peaty and his professional partner Katya Jones, saying “a performance was executed”.

The Olympic swimmer and the dancer performed a steamy Argentine tango to Fleetwood Mac’s Tango In The Night on Saturday’s live show, and the routine ended with the pair posing with their faces just inches apart.

Asked about the “moment” between the duo by Coleen Nolan during an appearance on ITV’s Loose Women, Love said: “Do you know what I think people need to understand?

“When you’re a dancer, you are a performer, you’re an actress, you’re an actor, you’re a dancer, you’re everything in that moment.

“And at the end, people don’t realise you have to hold a pose.

“So they’re amazing, they’re amazing dancers, amazing performance, and that’s what I saw – a performance that was executed and held in that position for camera and for the audience.”

After the show, Peaty responded to fans speculating that the pair came close to kissing, saying: “My favourite dance so far.

“Thankyou to everyone who has sent supporting messages! I loved it .

“To everyone who wants to see what they want, your comments have real life consequences.

“I will not be overcome or lowered by your gossip. Protect your energy.”

Peaty’s girlfriend Eiri Munro, with whom he shares a son, has also mocked the controversy, sharing a video on TikTok in which she comedically cries over the moment.

Love added: “I think the main thing is that people at home, and the relationships people are in, and the performance – what they’re doing is entertainment. And for people to realise that their comments do make an effect on people.”

