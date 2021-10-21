Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dame Joan Collins criticises William Shatner over historic space flight

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 12:04 am
Dame Joan Collins (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dame Joan Collins (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dame Joan Collins has criticised William Shatner following his historic space flight, describing him as a “fool”.

The 90-year-old actor, famed for his Star Trek role as Captain James T Kirk, lifted off from the Texas desert earlier this month in a rocket built by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ space travel company Blue Origin, becoming the oldest person to travel into space.

Following comments by the Duke of Cambridge, Shatner was forced to defend the trip and said the voyage was a “baby step” to getting “polluting industries … off of Earth”.

Destination Star Trek Europe
William Shatner (Joe Giddens/PA)

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV, Dame Joan, who appeared in an episode of science fiction series Star Trek, described Shatner as a “fool”.

She said: “It’s amazing isn’t it? What a fool. Who wants to do that? No, absolutely not. Did you see Bill Shatner?

“He was in the air and they were turning him upside down. Let’s take care of this planet first before we start going off.”

Asked if he would visit space, fellow show guest and Succession star Brian Cox was also critical.

He said: “No, absolutely not. I think it’s ridiculous. I remember watching (Sir Richard) Branson and Bezos going up for their 11 minutes or whatever…

“No, we do not need more spaceships. We’ve got enough crap flying around up there. We do not need any more.”

Shatner and three other passengers lifted off in the fully automated, 60ft-tall New Shepard rocket from Van Horn, west Texas, and reached an altitude of roughly 350,000ft and a velocity of about 2,000mph.

The Hunter Foundation dinner � An Evening with Sir David Attenborough
Brian Cox (Jane Barlow/PA)

Following the flight, William criticised the space race and burgeoning space tourism industry ahead of his inaugural environment Earthshot Prize awards.

He said: “We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live.”

Shatner responded in an interview with Entertainment Today, saying: “He’s a lovely Englishman. He’s going to be king of England one day. He’s a lovely, gentle, educated man, but he’s got the wrong idea.

“The idea here is not to go, ‘Yeah, look at me. I’m in space’. No, I would tell the prince, and I hope the prince gets this message, this is a baby step of getting industry, all those polluting industries…off of Earth.”

Representatives of Shatner have been contacted for comment.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs on Saturday at 9.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.

