Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Jeremy Clarkson wins prize at British Farming Awards

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 12:35 pm
Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with their award (Amazon Prime Video Clarkson’s Farm/PA)
Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with their award (Amazon Prime Video Clarkson’s Farm/PA)

Jeremy Clarkson has been presented with a prize at the British Farming Awards.

The television presenter stars in Clarkson’s Farm, which sees him grow crops and look after livestock on land he owns in the Cotswolds.

He bought the farm in 2008 and it was run by a villager, but when he retired in 2019 Clarkson decided to see if he could run it himself.

Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson
Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with their award (Amazon Prime Video Clarkson’s Farm/PA)

On Thursday he won the flying the flag for British agriculture award during the ceremony.

He praised Kaleb Cooper and other staff on his farm after being presented with the prize at the event in Birmingham, which was hosted by Vernon Kay.

Clarkson said: “Kaleb, I couldn’t have done this without you, you are the star of the show, apart from Gerald.

“But what was great, and I’m sure everyone in the room would say the same thing, every farm has a Gerald, every farm has a Charlie, every farm has a Kevin, every farm has an Ellen, every farm has a landowner and every farm has a Kaleb.”

Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson
Kaleb Cooper and Jeremy Clarkson with their award (Amazon Prime Video Clarkson’s Farm/PA)

Clarkson’s Farm has been praised by Environment Secretary George Eustice.

Speaking at a Conservative Party conference event earlier this month, he said: “I think that Jeremy Clarkson’s programme has done a huge amount to raise the profile of agriculture and some of the challenges it faces.

“It is sort of a Top Gear-meets-Countryfile type of programme I think.”

In July Amazon Prime Video announced it has commissioned a second series of Clarkson’s Farm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal