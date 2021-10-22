Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Rylan Clark jokes to Jo Brand he will change her life after showing her Ibiza

By Press Association
October 22, 2021, 10:57 pm
Rylan Clark appeared on the pane show (BBC/Hat Trick/PA)
Rylan Clark appeared on the pane show (BBC/Hat Trick/PA)

Rylan Clark joked on Have I Got News For You that he was going to change the life of host Jo Brand once he introduced her to the Ibiza lifestyle.

The TV presenter, 32, appeared as a guest on the BBC One satirical comedy show alongside ITV’s political editor Robert Peston.

Brand introduced Clark to the show as a “broadcaster who says there should be a law that forces Government ministers to answer questions properly when being interviewed”.

The TV presenter currently co-hosts Strictly spin-off It Takes Two (BBC/Hat Trick)

The political panel programme was discussing Wolverhampton’s Immensa Health Clinic, which is being investigated over a potential error with 43,000 negative Covid-19 results.

Comedian Brand, 64, joked: “Rylan I think you went to Immensa in Ibiza, didn’t you?” to which he replied, “I did, I was a gogo dancer there.”

She continued the gag by questioning if it was near to Pacha, a well-known Ibiza superclub, and further queried: “What is Pacha?”

Clark replied: “I’m going to change your life Jo Brand.”

Brand asked the TV personality if he would stick to his offer and take her to Ibiza if she brought some Tena Lady, a female hygiene product for weak bladders.

He responded: “No need to bring the Tena Lady because I’ve already packed them, darling.”

The TV presenter competed on The X Factor in 2012 and went on to win Celebrity Big Brother in 2013. Since then he has presented on This Morning, The One Show, Ready Steady Cook and he currently co-hosts the Strictly spin-off It Takes Two.

Robert Peston and Rylan Clark made guest appearances on the show (BBC/Hat Trick/PA)

The political comedy show also discussed how the UK was facing a shortage of bouncers due to Covid-19 and national shortages because of a lack of lorry drivers.

Clark added: “I don’t think there’s a shortage in Essex, everyone is a bouncer, (there’s a) bouncer every three doors along.”

Peston explained that economists are describing the shortages as the “great supply chain crisis”, adding: “Which means that things like tankers are in the wrong part of the world, and obviously bouncers are in Essex, which is obviously the wrong part of the world.”

Clark’s team captain Ian Hislop joked: “And there are no lorries to take the bouncers to other places.”

Paul Merton, the other team captain, retorted: “But they can’t get into the trucks as the truck driver says ‘You’re not coming in here dressed like that’.”

The teams of Merton and Peston, and Hislop and Clark, drew on the panel show with four points each.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]